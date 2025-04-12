Whitchurch pub which has been closed for 18 years can’t be demolished for homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whitchurch Homes applied for the scheme to happen for the Horse and Jockey, on the corner of Claypit Street and Church Street. It would result in four terraced houses and two semi-detached ones being built.

The Horse & Jockey pub in Whitchurch has been closed since 2007. Picture: Google

The pub is not a listed buildings but is regarded by Shropshire Council as being a non-designated heritage asset within the Whitchurch Conservation Area. St Alkmund’s Church, next to the pub, is a Grade I listed building which dates back to 1713.

English Construction purchased the site in 2007 after the pub had been closed by the previous owners. It has been left empty ever since, but despite it being marketed for a signifcant period by Halls, no offers have been received.

The buildings have been subjected to vandalism and theft, had two arson attacks, and been hit by an articulated lorry.

A structural engineer’s report concluded they are not viable to be detained and recommended that they are demolished to allow for redevelopment.

“In highway terms, it is considered that the traffic generated by six dwelling would not be any greater than that of the former public house, and if indeed the pub was successful, probably less,” said Martin Parrish, of The Planning Group.

“Circumstances appertaining to the pub trade have changed dramatically over the last three years i.e. post Covid with many pubs having to close both in rural and urban locations.

“The public’s use of public houses and bars has changed with a resultant loss of trade and the pub has been shut for 15 years.

“There are other public houses/wine bars, cafes etc within the surrounding

area and it would be very difficult for a pub to re-establish itself having been closed for so long.

“Hence the prospect of the pub re-opening and being financially viable is unrealistic and, indeed, having had the potential noise and disturbance removed for 15 years may now not be welcomed by local residents.”

Mr Parrish added that the submitted proposal had been amended to address planning officers’ concerns regarding design, house styles, and position of properties. However, case officer Mark Perry said, because of the loss of the pub and the poor design, the proposed homes would result in the total loss of significance to a non-designated heritage asset, as well as substantial harm to the conservation area.

“While some public benefits associated with the proposed development have been identified, these are not considered to outweigh the substantial harm to the heritage assets,” said Mr Perry.

The proposal was therefore refused.