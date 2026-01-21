Police seize drugs and cash in raid on Whitchurch property

Officers said they had executed a warrant at an address in Whitchurch this morning - Wednesday, January 21.

The warrant was executed by Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), supported by Task Force, at an address on Sharps Drive following concerns raised by the local community about illegal drug activity.

Following a search officers found a quantity of cannabis and £780 in cash.

The raid took place in Whitchurch

Police said no arrests were made, but a man aged in his 60s, who was located at the property is helping officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote said: "This morning Whitchurch SNT successfully carried out a drugs warrant on Sharps Drive, where drugs were found taken off the streets of Whitchurch.

"We hope today's warrant sends a strong message that we will continue to act on intelligence given to us as drugs have no place in our communities."

Anyone who believes there may be criminal activity in their community is urged to report it to us via the West Mercia Police website.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.