Whitchurch canal collapse: Watch as boat winched clear of massive hole weeks after dramatic breach

Until today the narrowboat Ganymede was left stuck in a 50-metre-long hole following the disaster along the Llangollen Canal days before Christmas.

In the early hours of Monday, December 22, a breach in the canal embankment in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch saw millions of gallons of water from more than 30 kilometres of canal pour out into neighbouring fields.

Ganymede and another boat, Sefton, were pulled into the resulting hole while a third, Pacemaker, was left perched on the edge.

Pacemaker was successfully pulled away and refloated earlier this week, and now a second boat, Ganymede, has been pulled free from the mud.