Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath has been at the scene of the incident this morning (Tuesday, December 23) little over 24 hours since the disaster occurred.

A scene of shocking devastation unfolded on the Llangollen Canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch in the early hours of Monday.

A section of the canal collapsed, creating a huge hole that swallowed two narrowboats and left another teetering on the edge.

A nearby field was flooded with 100 million gallons of water, while earth from the canal was washed away.

Incredibly no one was hurt, but the site will require major repairs - with the matter complicated by the logistics of removing the boats stranded in the hole, as well as others which were beached in the nearby stretch of waterway, due to water pouring out of the canal.

A number of officials can be seen working on site this morning - while the Canal and River Trust has said it expects rebuilding to be a "huge and likely lengthy task".

The area is cordoned off and is likely to remain shut for some time