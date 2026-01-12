Tributes paid to Whitchurch community figure and 'true gentleman' who has died aged 96

The family of Roland 'Roly' Wyatt, a prominent figure in the Whitchurch community, announced his death at the age of 96.

After his national service as a Royal Engineer, Roly joined the family firm of water engineers, Wyatt Bros, in 1948, becoming managing director before his retirement in 1988.

A very active member of Whitchurch Rugby Club, Roly played for the first team for many years, serving as captain of the club and later as chairman.

Following retirement from playing, he served as a rugby referee and was a regular attendee as a spectator well into his 80s.

Also a keen tennis player, Roly met his future wife Kath as a member of Chester Road Bowls and Tennis Club before moving onto the Hollies Tennis Club in Whitchurch in 1964.

There he served as secretary, captain, chairman and finally president. Roly continued to play regularly until 2005, when he finally put down his racket at the age of 76.

After joining Whitchurch Rotary Club in 1955, Roly held various offices, including president of the club in 1976/7.

He served on the volunteer district committee for 18 years and was the administrator of the Lifeline Alarm Scheme for more than two decades.

Roly was made a Paul Harris Fellow in 1996, and was recognised for his outstanding service over 68 years to the Rotary Club in 2023.

As well as serving as a magistrate, Roly was also an active member of St Alkmund’s CofE Church throughout his life, including being a sidesperson for more than 70 years.

Roly, who died in Bristol on January 3, is survived by Kath, his wife of 74 years, and three sons, Steve, Ian, and Brian, as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Paying tribute, his family said Roly was "a true gentleman" who "will be sorely missed" by all his family and his friends.

A private family funeral, followed by cremation, will take place in Bristol, with a later memorial service in Whitchurch.