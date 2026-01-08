The incident happened in Alport Road shortly before 11am.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Thursday, January 8, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Whitchurch.

“Small house fire caused by smoking materials. Crews have extinguished the fire.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Whitchurch. An Operations officer was also in attendance.