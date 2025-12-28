Woman airlifted to hospital after car hit two people in Whitchurch Tesco car park - police appeal for witnesses

The incident in the car park of Tesco in Whitchurch took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday (December 27).

West Mercia Police said a blue MG ZS collided with two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with "serious injuries".

The other pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, sustained a broken foot.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, also sustained minor injuries, police said.

Two parked cars were also damaged during the collision.

PC Ian Beech from West Mercia Police said: “We want to establish how the collision happened yesterday and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it, or anyone who may have dashcam footage to help with our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Beech by emailing ian.beech@westmercia.police.uk quoting 0286_i of December 27.