A41 Crash: Roof cut off car to rescue casualties after vehicle hits North Shropshire tree late on Christmas Day

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident, on the A41 at Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, shortly after 10pm yesterday - Christmas Day.

Three fire crews responded to the call, reporting a road traffic collision.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

An update from the fire service said that one vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

Officers cut the roof off the car in order to release casualties who were left in the care of paramedics.