Whitchurch canal collapse: 'Everything we've got is on that boat' says artist left in limbo with his family's home perched on breach's edge
An artist whose boat was almost swallowed up in the Whitchurch canal collapse says he has been left with little more than the clothes on his back.
Two boats that had been moored on the Llangollen Canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch fell into the breach that suddenly opened up early on Monday, and a third remains perched on the edge of the 50-metre hole.
The owner of Pacemaker, the boat currently hanging precariously over the precipice, is artist Paul Stowe, who lives on board full-time with his wife, son, and two cats.
"Something woke me about 4am, I don't know what it was, but something wasn't right," he said.
"I looked out of the window and the most amazing torrent of water was flowing past the boat, it was equivalent to Niagara Falls coming past the boat.
"I rushed to the stern, opened the doors and I could see the boat behind me at 90 degrees where the embankment had gone.