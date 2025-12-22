Shropshire sinkhole: Canal boat resident tells of miracle escape after boat swallowed by sinkhole in Whitchurch

Bob Wood, 75, was sleeping on his canal boat shortly before it was sucked into the giant hole on the Llangollen Canal at Whitchurch at around 4am today.

The incident has left a scene of devastation, with two boats at the bottom of the hole, and others teetering on the edge.

Mr Wood, who has been living on the boat for eight years, had incredibly only moored up at the site last night.

He told how he woke and had to flee the boat as it descended into the giant hole.