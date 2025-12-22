Shropshire canal sinkhole: Dramatic drone footage captures the extent of the huge sinkhole in Whitchurch after 10 people were rescued from boats left stranded

The bird's eye view images capture the extent of the huge 50-metre-long sinkhole that breached a canal in Shropshire, leaving several narrowboats stranded as a major incident was declared.

See our live blog here: Shropshire sinkhole: Latest updates as major incident declared at Shropshire canal

Emergency services declared a major incident after receiving reports at 4.22am on Monday of a sinkhole causing large volumes of water to escape onto land in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

Councillor Sho Abdul told the Shropshire Star of his shock and he thought an explosion had gone off, adding “it’s a miracle no-one was hurt” - while thanking the emergency services for their swift response.

Emergency services are currently on scene at the Shropshire Union Canal and a multi-agency response has been set up, co-ordinated through the Shropshire Tactical Co-ordination Group.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: “There are currently no reports of any casualties, and residents are being assisted by the fire service.”

The scene in Whitchurch after a huge sinkhole swallows two narrowboats.

The scene in Whitchurch after a huge sinkhole swallows two narrowboats.

The scene in Whitchurch after a huge sinkhole swallows two narrowboats.