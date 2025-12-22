The incident took place on a stretch of the Llangollen Canal in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch at around 4am today (Monday, December 22).

The earth on both sides of the canal wall has collapsed, with a 50-square-metre hole opening up.

Two boats were sent plummeting into the hole, while another has been left teetering on the edge above.

The scene of the sinkhole. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Up to 15 people were evacuated from boats in the vicinity, and miraculously no one was hurt.

Around 100 million gallons of water poured into neighbouring fields and the area has been fenced off while assessments take place for what will happen next.

Although initially described as a sinkhole or a landslip, it appears that the embankment to the canal has failed in catastrophic fashion.

The Canal & River Trust, which is responsible for the affected stretch of canal, said it is assessing what caused the collapse.

In a statement it said: "Our teams are on site and have dammed off the affected section of canal.

"The priority is the safety of the boaters and those in the immediate area. The towpath and canal at this point are closed to access.

"We are carrying out initial investigations into the possible cause of the breach and will provide more details in due course.

"We will also seek to return water levels either side of the breach as soon as possible and are providing support to the boaters affected and those in the immediate area either side of the breach."

Speaking to the BBC Mark Durham, the Canal & River Trust's principal engineer, said that the embankment had been inspected in recent weeks and that there were no causes for intervention at the time, or undue concern.