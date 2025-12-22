15 shocking photos of Whitchurch canal collapse causing chaos on Shropshire waterway as investigation begins

The alarm was raised soon after 4am with reports of a hole emerging along the waterway, causing large volumes of water to escape onto land in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that three boats were caught in a developing sinkhole approximately 50 metres by 50 metres in size and that approximately 12 people from nearby moored boats were helped to safety.

A major incident has been declared and the fire service is working with other agencies including the Canal & River Trust, which has begun its own investigations into the sudden collapse.

See some of the most dramatic photos from the day's events below:

The scene in Whitchurch after a huge sinkhole opened up. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The scene in Whitchurch, Shropshire, where emergency services declared a major incident. Photo: Andy Kelvin/PA Wire

The scene in Whitchurch, Shropshire, where emergency services declared a major incident. Photo: Andy Kelvin/PA Wire

The scene in Whitchurch, Shropshire, where emergency services declared a major incident. Photo: Andy Kelvin/PA Wire

Three boats became caught up by the 50-square-metre sinkhole which developed at 4.22am today. Photo: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Three boats became caught up by the 50-square-metre sinkhole which developed at 4.22am today. Photo: Anita Maric/SWNS