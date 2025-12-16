Emergency services called after fire involving van on A-road in north Shropshire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A49 Heath Road in Whitchurch at around 10.30am on Tuesday, December 16.

Firefighters from Whitchurch rushed to the scene where they were joined by officers from West Mercia Police.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A49 Heath Road in Whitchurch at around 10.30am on Tuesday, December 16. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, the fire crew reported a fire had broken out in the engine compartment of a van.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.47am.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.