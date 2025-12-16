Plan for 70 new homes on edge of Shropshire village is approved even as inspector admits it will cause 'moderate harm'

More than a year after plans were first submitted, Boningale Developments Ltd has been given the green light to build 70 new homes on a four-hectare site north of Tilstock, a small village three miles from Whitchurch.

The proposal had been put before the government Planning Inspectorate after Shropshire Council had not come to a decision within the normal timeframe.

Plans included four one-bed bungalows and 19 two-bed houses, 28 three-bed houses and 19 four-bed houses. The one-bedroom homes and three of the three-bedroom homes would be available for social, affordable or intermediate rent.