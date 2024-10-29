Emergency services called to Whitchurch property after gas leak due to damaged pipes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 20.53pm last night reporting the incident at a property on Claypit Street.

One fire crew was sent from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene as well as police and a utility company.

According to SRFS incident log, the leak was due to damage to gas pipes. Cadent Gas have isolated the gas supply at the property.

The incident concluded at 10.07pm.