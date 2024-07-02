Fire service and vet called to horse rescue

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the horse had needed help after ending up on its side in a horse-walker.

The incident took place at premises on Ash Road in Whitchurch, with the emergency services called at around 8.45am.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, while a vet was also called.

The fire service used rescue equipment to help the animal which was left in the care of the vet.

Horse walkers are used as an exercise activity for warming up or cooling down, and encourage the animals to walk in a circular direction.