Consultation opens on future of Whitchurch Civic Centre after dangerous concrete closure

With the exception of the sports and market hall, Whitchurch Civic Centre is currently closed after specialist engineers found that RAAC "exists across the majority" of the complex and that it has "major structural issues".

A working group has been set up to consider six possible options for the building and has now launched a survey to ask people which options they like, and which they don’t.

These options include doing nothing and closing the building permanently; leaving the RAAC in place and mitigating the issues through internal structural framework, making repairs to spalled concrete and full replacement of roof membranes; replacing the structural roof and associated essential items; demolition and clearing the site; demolition and rebuilding as existing facilities provision; or the demolition and redevelopment of the site.

Residents are being encouraged to take part in a consultation about the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre

Shropshire Council said the estimated costs of the options range from £60,000 to £7.6m.

The survey also asks people about their usage of the Civic Centre in the past and at present, and which facilities and services they think should be available at the site in the future.

The working group – made up of local county councillors, Whitchurch town councillors, and officers from both councils – will then use the consultation findings and the business cases to make a recommendation to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet.

Paul Wynn, county councillor for Prees, and chairman of the working group said: “We know the importance of the Civic Centre to Whitchurch and to people who live in and around the town. Now we really want to hear people’s views about the future of the building, and about how they use – or have used – the building.

“We ask as many people as possible to complete the survey as what they tell us really will help us to understand what the local community thinks, and what people want. All comments will be carefully considered and will help inform our recommendation to Cabinet.”

Councillor Andy Hall, Mayor of Whitchurch and a member of the working group said: “It is vital that Whitchurch residents engage with this public consultation – it will ensure that we can accurately capture the needs of our community – not just now, but into the future. The results of this initial consultation will inform the progress of the Civic Centre Working Group and ultimately guide proposals which will be put forward to Shropshire Council for a final decision.

“In the meantime, Whitchurch Town Council is pleased to support our community through the continued operation of the Sports/Market Hall and, of course, our new temporary home, due to open shortly in Station Road.”

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan previously described losing the centre as like "ripping the heart out of Whitchurch". The MP met with Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young for the second time last week where she pushed the case for Government investment in the project.

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, has also written to the Levelling Up Minister to seek funding.

MP Helen Morgan said: “A town the size of Whitchurch needs a civic centre. That means that Shropshire Council or the Levelling Up Department must step in and listen to local views – we just can’t go on losing more and more services in our market towns.

“People now have a real opportunity to make their voices heard, by engaging with the consultation and making it clear how the local community feels.

“This is a unique chance to be heard, and I would strongly urge residents both in Whitchurch and North Shropshire to take it.”

The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.com/r/WhitchurchCivicCentre.

Alternatively, hard copies are available from the sports/market hall – where completed copies can also be left in a ‘drop box’ – at the following times: Monday (9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm) and Friday (7.30am to 12.30pm; and 1.30pm to 4.30pm). Outside of these hours, the surveys and drop box will be located outside the hall during normal working hours.