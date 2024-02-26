Wellbeing drop-in to help people in Whitchurch

Shropshire Council's Together Reducing and Ending Exploitation in Shropshire team has joined forces with Whitchurch Town Council, West Mercia Police, NHS and other partner agencies to support the local community.

The aim of the event at the Watergate Centre is to ensure that everyone is informed about how to keep safe, how to access support around health and wellbeing needs, and improving knowledge around risks in the area - including how to report concerns.

Representatives from each agency will be on hand to talk to residents of Whitchurch about safety and wellbeing and how any concerns can be tackled together, as a community between 4-7pm.

"All are welcome, so please come along and join us," a spokesperson said.