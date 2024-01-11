250 litres of diesel spills onto Whitchurch Tesco car park and road after lorry damaged

A major emergency services response scrambled to White Lion Meadow, after an articulated lorry carrying 300 litres of diesel fuel was damaged on Thursday afternoon.

Two fire appliances including the Environmental Protection Unit were scrambled from Albrighton, Tweedale and Wem. Operations and Hazmat officers were also in attendance as were the Environment Agency, National Highways, Shropshire Council and a utility company.

Firefighters used an environmental pod to contain the spill before leaving the incident with Tesco.

They sent their incident stop message at 5.37pm.

Fire service station manager Craig Jackson tweeted at the same time that "We are currently dealing with a diesel spillage in Whitchurch ensuring we can limit the impact to the environment and community. Our on call teams are working to contain the spillage."