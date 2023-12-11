Heartbreaking discovery as seven puppies found dumped in a carrier bag - and only two survive

Seven puppies were found dumped in a carrier bag near Whitchurch on the morning of December 4. Of the litter - but only two had survived their heartbreaking ordeal.

The two surviving puppies were taken to Southwater Vets in Telford by the team at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels for emergency treatment, where they have been named Winston and Wally.

Rob Hamilton, director of the vets practice in Stafford Park, said the puppies' plight highlighted a growing problem with abandoned pets.

He said: “We opened our new surgery here in Stafford Park in November, and have teamed up with Hilbrae Rescue Kennels to provide veterinary care for their animals.