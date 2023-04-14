Mayor will turn DJ for right royal knees up to celebrate the coronation

The Mayor of Whitchurch, Andy Hall, takes his PSA test at Rotary’s prostate screening evening

Town Mayor, Councillor Andy Hall, will be swopping his mayoral gavel for a DJ's microphone for one of the events over the bank holiday weekend.

The weekend celebrations will begin on Saturday evening with a Coronation Party at the Civic Centre.

Tickets, just £5 will help raise funds for CAT Assist Whitchurch which helps the area's feline population.

There will be live music from Reservoir5 and sounds of the 70s and 80s from the Mayor spinning the discs.

Councillor Hall is now stranger to the music world thanks to his volunteering on Whitchurch Radio.

The celebrations will continue on the Sunday with a Civic Service in St Alkmunds Church at 10am and the unveiling of a special plaque at the Civic Centre at noon.

There will then be a community Party in the Park at Jubilee park from midday until 6pm.

Everyone is being urged to take along a picnic blanket and join in an afternoon of free fun including live music, charity stalls and sideshows, traditional entertainment and a display of emergency vehicles.