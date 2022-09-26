'They've stalled more than any learner driver!' MP Helen Morgan hits out at DVSA over driving test centre

MP Helen Morgan hits out at DVSA 'stalling' over decision about Whitchurch Civic Centre

The North Shropshire MP said the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency had left her 'exasperated' and were failing people in Whitchurch who are desperate to see a test centre reopened.

She spoke out after learning that the DVSA has still not moved forward with plans to use Whitchurch Civic Centre as a base for driving tests, despite the site being offered five months ago.

Whitchurch’s previous driving test centre was shut by the DVSA in the spring as a cost-saving measure – and learner drivers have since been travelling to Shrewsbury, Crewe, or further to take their tests.

Helen Morgan MP said: “The DVSA have left me exasperated. They’ve stalled more than any learner driver over the past five months.

“Every time I contact the DVSA, they cite a vague reason for the delay that does not make sense and now they are refusing to meet to explain why they have failed to carry out a full site assessment.

“The pathway forward is clear but despite repeated reminders from me and the full co-operation of the town council the DVSA has still failed to make progress.

“It is reaching a point now where the organisation is beginning to seem either wholly incompetent or actively against solving the situation.

“Drivers who were ready to take their test months ago are only learning one thing and that is waiting – waiting months and months for a test and the freedom and job opportunities passing one can bring.