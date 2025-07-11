'The last thing we wanted' - Shropshire beauty spot to remain closed this heatwave weekend due to toxic algae

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch has been closed '"temporarily" to the public, bosses announced yesterday (Thursday, July 10).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Alderford, which hosts an aquapark and watersports, said the lake had seen “severe” blue/green algae bloom.

The algae is actually a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. It can be toxic to people and cause sickness, and can be fatal for animals, such as dogs.

Alderford Lake. Photo: Alderford

As such, following a visual inspection this morning which continued to show “an ongoing presence” of the algae, bosses of Alderford Lake have announced it will remain shut tomorrow (Saturday, July 12) too.

“The treatment has shown a small improvement, and we are hoping this will continue but will continue to provide another update at 5pm today. It is unlikely we will be open tomorrow but are hopeful for Sunday,” the spokesperson said.

“We are currently contacting everyone with a booking tomorrow, and will continue doing so throughout the day. Please be patient and bear with us, our team are working as hard as possible.

“We know this is disappointing — and believe us, we’re just as disappointed too.

“With the sunshine finally here, this is the last thing we wanted.

“But as always, safety comes first.”

The algae is common on freshwater lakes and is usually harmless in small quantities, but it can bloom in warm weather.

Temperatures in Shropshire are expected to soar over 30 degrees today (Friday, July 11) with the third heatwave this year under way.

The Met Office has predicted temperatures will climb into the low 30s this weekend, saying that the heat is expected to last until "early next week".