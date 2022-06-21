MP calls for reversal of test centre closure

Helen Morgan has put down an early day motion on the issue

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, has tabled a motion in parliament requesting that efforts are made to reverse the closure of the Whitchurch test centre.

The early day motion from the Lib Dem MP, urges the Department for Transport and the DVSA to work with Whitchurch Town Council and accept their offer help keep the site open.

Earlier this year the council offered the use of the civic centre to bosses at the DVSA.

Mrs Morgan's Early Day Motion also thanked the town council for its hard work in providing an alternative option for relocating the driving test centre.

She said: “Whitchurch Town Council and the campaigners here have done a fantastic job of proposing a realistic alternative facility to keep a testing centre open in the town. But now the Government must clarify its position and confirm the Whitchurch Driving Test Centre will reopen.

"Communities in North Shropshire are losing vital local facilities from swimming pools and leisure centres through to bus services and it is having a harmful impact. The Conservatives have the power to keep this test centre open and protect an important service here. I strongly urge them to listen to residents here and work with Whitchurch Town Council to provide the additional driving testing we urgently need.”