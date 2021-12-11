Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews called out to three separate crashes in county

By Nick HumphreysWhitchurchPublished:

Five fire engines were sent to a crash in Whitchurch, a vehicle smashed into street furniture at a busy Shrewsbury roundabout and a car hit a wall in Telford.

Three separate smashes occurred in the county late yesterday and in the early hours of this morning.

At around 6.30pm yesterday on the A41 in Whitchurch, a two-vehicle crash took place. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Five fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem. An operations officer was in attendance.

"This incident involved two vehicles and there were no persons trapped on arrival of fire personnel."

Later last night, shortly after 11pm, a car hit a wall at the Telford International Centre. Again, nobody was trapped in the vehicle when fire crews arrived.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance.

"This incident involved a saloon vehicle colliding with external wall. No persons trapped. No action required by fire service."

And this morning at around 5.40am, a driver lost control and smashed into street furniture at the A5 Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident. Request received to make vehicle safe following collision with street furniture."

It is not known if there were casualties or how serious injuries were. West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for updates on Monday morning.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Telford
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News