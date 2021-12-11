Fire crews called out to three separate crashes in county

Three separate smashes occurred in the county late yesterday and in the early hours of this morning.

At around 6.30pm yesterday on the A41 in Whitchurch, a two-vehicle crash took place. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Five fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere, Wellington and Wem. An operations officer was in attendance.

"This incident involved two vehicles and there were no persons trapped on arrival of fire personnel."

Later last night, shortly after 11pm, a car hit a wall at the Telford International Centre. Again, nobody was trapped in the vehicle when fire crews arrived.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance.

"This incident involved a saloon vehicle colliding with external wall. No persons trapped. No action required by fire service."

And this morning at around 5.40am, a driver lost control and smashed into street furniture at the A5 Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident. Request received to make vehicle safe following collision with street furniture."