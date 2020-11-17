Curtis will be voting to I'm a Celeb star to do trials

Curtis Pritchard has admitted he wants his brother AJ to do as many as humanly possible while he is in the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! castle and hopes to see him cry, scream and maybe even throw up.

The brothers, whose family home is near Whitchurch, are both TV favourites, AJ, a former Strictly Come Dancing professional and Curtis a Love Island contestant.

Strictly's AJ is one of 10 stars facing their fears on the ITV reality show, including Shane Richie, Sir Mo Farah and Victoria Derbyshire, as the show is filmed in Wales for the first time due to coronavirus.

Curtis told ITV's Lorraine that while the brothers did extreme sports when they were younger, his brother has become more squeamish as he has got older.

"If there's going to be a trial for him, he mentioned he doesn't like rats, and also confined spaces.

"He said he will be scared to the bone if there is anything to do with rats. So if you're going to put him in a coffin with rats, let's see what happens."

He added that he would be absolutely be voting for his brother.

I want him to do as many trials as humanly possible, I want to see him cry, scream, maybe throw up, I'm the worst brother ever.

"What a lot of people don't know is me and AJ did a lot of extreme sports when we were younger so we were in the cold, the wet and the mud and that never affected us, but as AJ has got a little bit older, I'm not going to lie, he's become a little bit more squeamish.

"He is scared of spiders now, he is a little bit scared of heights, so I think it's going to really scare him in ways he didn't expect."

AJ was in isolation for more than two weeks ahead of going onto the show and tested positive for coronavirus.

But Curtis said he has never suffered any symptoms.

"I believe he was completely fine, he just came back positive and then it came back negative and he's been completely fine since."

He also apologised to all the people he deceived while keeping the secret that AJ was going on the show.

Curtis said: "He did tell me and I had to lie to so many people, I'm so sorry if you asked me and I lied.

He spoke to his brother on the phone while he was in lockdown in Wales.

"He said the weather was horrible, the wind the rain and the cold. I said 'that is just the start AJ, wait until you're eating something awful."