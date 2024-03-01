Flower club members celebrate over two centuries of combined floral appreciation

On Thursday, a celebration took place to honour six members of Fauls Flower Club in Whitchurch.

Two members of the group were celebrating over 50 years of membership, while the other four were being honoured for over 25 years.

The group meets once a month, 11 months of the year, for talks on plants, flowers and gardening, afternoon teas, lunch and outings.

The thriving club was formed in 1952 and has continued to buck the trend of flower clubs around the country that are facing closure.

Flower club secretary, Rose Mustoe, said Fauls was still a "flourishing flower club" 72 years on.

"Quite a lot of flower clubs closed, I supposed due to the pandemic and funds and lack of people to run it, but we have 56 members so it's still quite successful."