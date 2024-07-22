Another successful Market Drayton carnival hailed as organisers set their sights on next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The carnival returned to the town's streets with C Jennings Fair on Friday evening and all day Saturday.

As well as the carnival parade, visitors could enjoy inflatable fun, pirate activities, exotic animal handling, live music and dance performances, and more.

Market Drayton Carnival 2024

Organisers had feared that the parade was at risk if they did not find more volunteers to help marshal the event - but after a huge effort from the organisers, volunteers and stallholders, carnival committee members Lou Groves and Jade Nicholls took to social media to thank everyone for their support and confirm next year's carnival date.

A message on Market Drayton Carnival's Facebook said: "Well that's a wrap. Thank you to everyone. We hope you all enjoyed.

"I think neither of us has slept longer than three hours every night this week.

"Save the date, July 19, 2025. For as long as you want the carnival we will continue to take learnings and endeavour to bring it back bigger and better each year!"

Market Drayton's mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft, added: "It looks like it's been an extremely good success, and that there were more floats than last year.

"The town came alive and Cheshire Street was full of stalls and people, generally enjoying themselves. There were lots of children about.

"I think generally they enjoyed themselves a lot, not only the parade but the stalls, and the fair.

"I think organisers did very well, so my congratulations go to them. I think they've done well in difficult circumstances.

"It's building up gradually - and I'm looking forward to next year already!"