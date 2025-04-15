Market Drayton's French twins to visit Shropshire this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The north Shropshire town is twinned with Pézenas in the south of France.

Residents are set to jet over to England and arrive in Shropshire this July. They will be greeted by members of Market Drayton Twinning Association and locals.

At a full council meeting of Market Drayton Town Council last week, councillors discussed conversations between themselves and the group.

It was announced that approximately 18 members of the twin town delegation will visit for a week in July.

Members of the association recommended holding a reception for the twin towners with wine on arrival.

Town councillors are expected to be present and plans are being put in place for a welcoming ceremony with literature to be printed in both French and English.

The working group also discussed having a buffet and possibly a band at the welcome event as well as servicemen and -women.

Members of the twin town will visit the town's market, see local businesses and other tourist sites in the county.

Market Drayton Twinning Association jetted off to Pezenas in 2022 for their first trip since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their special visit involved a trip to Valmagne Abbey in Villeveyrac, wine tasting, a visit to an oyster farm and a guided tour of the Palace of the Archbishops in Narbonne.

Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft is looking forward to the special occasion.

He said: "We are looking to welcome a group from our twin town of Pezenas in July, hosted by the Pezenas Twinning Group. There will be a formal reception at the Royal British Legion and during their stay our French visitors will have the opportunity to visit our markets, see some of the industry in the town and visit other tourist sites in the county."

Deputy Mayor Tim Manton added: "It's fantastic news. Our town's twinning with Pezenas isn't probably spoken about enough, it is a great thing and to have that relationship with them.

"Representatives from Market Drayton went over there last year and were welcomed with open arms and we are going to have a reciprocal thing this year and welcome them to the town.

"It is very important and we really look forward to it. We are going to put on a bit of a show for them and welcome them with open arms."