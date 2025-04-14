Award-winning Market Drayton festival appeals for backers to unlock funding pledge by council to return taste of India

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton recently launched a fundraising campaign to bring back the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience for this year's festival.

Though the Shropshire Shared Prosperity Fund, Shropshire Council has pledged £3,053 towards the fundraiser. However, the festival must secure at least 20 backers and reach its target through its Spacehive crowdfunding campaign to secure the funding.

With 10 backers so far - at the time of writing - the festival is urging the community to get behind the campaign before a deadline of June 3.

The festival has raised more than £230 so far, but needs to hit a target of £5,086 to cover artist costs.

It said a proportion must come from community donations to secure the council’s pledge.

The annual festival, that is now in its ninth year, champions and celebrates the unique culinary and cultural heritage of the region, and historical the links of food, drink and gingerbread to Market Drayton.

The festival helps to promote local food producers, markets, suppliers, community groups and more in the town, and the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience was a popular feature in the festival last year.

The group provides free live street performances, bringing high-energy music to the town and provide hands-on workshops for youngsters including drumming, block printing and mehndi (henna art).

Festival Director Julia Roberts said: "We are thrilled that Shropshire Council is backing our project, but we need our community’s help to unlock this funding. Every donation, no matter how small, will help bring the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience back to Market Drayton. This will not only celebrate our town’s rich cultural heritage but also boost the local economy and bring people together through the arts."

Organisers of the Ginger and Spice Festival are encouraging festival-goers, businesses, and residents in the county to donate via: https://www.spacehive.com/gingerandspicefest.