Award-winning Ginger & Spice Festival launches Crowdfunder to bring a taste of India to Market Drayton

The Ginger & Spice Festival has announced the return of The Rajasthan Heritage Experience this September.

It comes after its huge success last year, which captivated the locals of Market Drayton with vibrant rhythms, performances, and cultural workshops.

The team behind the festival promise an even bigger and better celebration of the connected cultural heritage through Indian art forms this year.

The project will feature live street performances from Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, infusing the town with high-energy music as well as immersive Indian craft and cultural workshops for young people, including drumming, block printing, mehndi (henna art), and other cultural activities.

Further, a brand-new festival parade, featuring the Rajasthan Brass Band and uniting local schools, charities, and community groups, will take place on Saturday, September 27.

To get this exciting project over the line, the festival is looking to its local community and supporters for financial aid.

A total of £5,086 is needed to cover the artist's costs and while the festival has obtained support from the Shropshire Council’s Shared Prosperity Community Fund, the festival hopes the community will band together by June 3 to raise an initial amount first.

Festival director Julia Roberts said: “We’re so grateful for the additional funding opportunity from Shropshire Council, but we need the support of our community to unlock it.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, will help bring the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band Experience back to Market Drayton. This will ensure our festival continues to celebrate the town’s cultural heritage through the arts contributing to a vibrant town and resilient local economy.”

The Ginger & Spice Festival is a celebration of the culinary heritage of the local area through a series of creative and fun festival fringe events. It aims to reconnect the local community to their culinary heritage and local history, promoting great food, and the town as a destination for tourism and visitors. It held the first The Rajasthan Heritage Experience last year.

The crowdfunding campaign is now live on Spacehive. Find out more information and donate using the official website.