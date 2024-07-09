Curry house hopes 15th anniversary party with live entertainment will be best bar naan

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oruna Cuisine in Market Drayton will be celebrating its 15th anniversary on September 17 with a big party in aid of the Human Appeal, a Muslim charity which provides support for a wide variety of people including refugees and people who are caught up in conflict in war-torn countries.

The Shropshire Street restaurant will become a sea of vibrant colours as Bollywood dancers take to the floor to entertain punters, while there will also be a DJ spinning the decks and a raffle with a selection of prizes up for grabs.

Jak Ahmed, owner of Oruna Cuisine, said: "We will open from 5pm for the celebration of our anniversary. We are charging £8.95 for a five-course meal.

"There will be a second sitting at 7.15pm and at 10pm we will be giving away some free food."

Jak estimates that over the years they have held at least 50 charity events, raising in excess of £100,000 for a range of good causes.

"We're a family-run restaurant. It's all for a good cause so I hope people come along," he added.

"If people want to come they can call up and book their seat, book a table on the website or just pop down."

To book your spot for Oruna's 15th anniversary celebration call 01630 658121 or visit orunacuisine.co.uk.