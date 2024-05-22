Barbecue, a bevy of beers and ale-infused bangers at pub's beer and cider festival this weekend

The Black Bear Pub in Whitchurch is hosting the festival this Spring Bank Holiday weekend with free entry and live music.

The four-day event begins at 5pm on Friday, May 24, and finishes on Bank Holiday Monday.

The line-up will include more than 25 beers and ciders from breweries across Shropshire, Cheshire, and Wales, such as Big Hand, Stonehouse, Ludlow, Four Priests, Salopian, and Weetwood.

Beer token cards will be priced at £10 and drinkers will be able to sample different beers and ciders at their leisure.

The Black Bear will also be selling branded glasses for £3, which attendees can keep.

The Whitchurch pub is supporting local music artists throughout the festival, with Poppy Hall performing an acoustic set in the garden from 5pm until 9pm on Friday.

Then on Saturday, Rob Chapman will take to the microphone from 3pm until 5pm, before other artists perform from 6pm, and member of local duo 'Baxter', Hayley Strangelove, will play on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm.

The pub is also running a barbecue, which will exclusively feature a new sausage produced in partnership with Longmans Farm Shop, using the Black Bear's own Jerry’s Pale Ale.

The BBQ will run on Friday from 5pm until 8pm, and from midday to 8pm on Saturday.