Tracey Edwards, of Fields Kitchen, was visited by the crew and house-hunters Rachel and Tom who were finding out about Shropshire as they looked to move from Cheshire.

The show was very positive for the county, showing scenes from Shrewsbury, Market Drayton, and the villages of Weston, near Prees, and Longslow, near Market Drayton. They can be forgiven for popping across the border to Llwynmawr, near Llangollen.

Tracey showed the couple the secrets of Billington's gingerbread, including dunking it in port, and revealed how the tasty snack was created on the site of her shop between 1817 and 1937 when it was made in the cellar.

Tracey has been at the shop since 2017 and focuses on bringing local produce into the high street. She's born and bred in the county and helped the show reveal Market Drayton's place as the home of gingerbread.

"It was weird to see myself on the show," said Tracey. "But it showed Market Drayton in a very positive light. It was filmed last July and it was lovely to see the beauty of Shropshire.

"It's no wonder that Escape to the Country comes here - so many people want to move here."

The show also featured a business called Shropshire Petals, near Newport, which grows flowers and turns the petals into biodegradable confetti. The business uses a solar-powered robot to carry out the weeding and planting, which impressed presenter Denise Nurse.

At the end of the show the couple were reported to have put in an offer and had it accepted for the first property they visited in Weston, near Prees.

If you have a new young couple as neighbours in the village you will already know their story.

The show is available to view on the iPlayer website.