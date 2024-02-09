Visitors to the mere will have a bird's eye view of nest building this spring

A very special nest building operation is underway on Moscow Island at Ellesmere's mere as herons have returned as they do each year.

And human visitors can get a birds eye view of the heron's work with Heronwatch.

Based in The Boathouse Restaurant on the edge of the mere, Heronwatch is run by volunteers.

A "heroncam" has been trained onto the nests on the island to catch ever move of the herons building their homes and bringing up their young.

And a special day of crafts and activity are being held to launch the Heronwatch season on Saturday.

A heron collecting twigs for a nest photo John Cooling

Edward Bevan, from Heronwatch said: “The herons are returning to the nests for the breeding season and, until the end of May you can share their lives, and see them bringing up their new families from the comfort of the Boathouse alongside the mere."

Someone who has already been heron spotting as the birds begin their work is amateur photographer, John Cooling.

John, from Cockshutt, took advantage of the good weather on Wednesday to capture the herons gliding across the mere and working on the island to find materials for the nest.