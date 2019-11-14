Army boxing coach from Shropshire backing Children in Need

Daniel Bailey, who opened The Fort Boxing Club this summer, has been in the British Army for nine years and opened the community boxing gym in Bronington, Whitchurch to pass on his skills to the future boxing generation.

This month Daniel, 33, will be raising money for Children in Need by donating the entire fees from each session held on a Friday to the charity and has raised £150 so far.

"I thought Children in Need would be a good charity to raise money for because some children do not have the benefit or support to take part in sports or fitness, like boxing," said Daniel.

"It is good to get this through to the children involved about thinking of others and having respect for others. It is about breaking down community barriers and giving something back to others."

Daniel Bailey at Fort Boxing Club with some of the children

Daniel's experience in boxing has even led to attention from royals – in 2017 he was awarded a commendation from Prince Harry for his work in creating a boxing gym for soldiers in Northern Ireland where he has been stationed with the 2nd rifles battalion.

He plans on moving back to Whitchurch for two years to concentrate on developing the boxing club and will work in Liverpool for the time being.

Daniel said: "At the moment I am the only qualified coach so I'm hoping to put some of the volunteers through their training.

"The club is a good thing for children in the community. I know it is only a little bit we are raising, but considering the gym is only open at the weekend it will still make a difference.

"I just want to say thank you to all the volunteers helping me with the club and to the parents for their help as well."