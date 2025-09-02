North Shropshire Folk announce first autumn gig

It takes place at the usual venue of The Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch Leisure Centre, Sir John Talbot's School, and promises to be a treat.

Ainsley is one of the UK's most distinctive and versatile singers, known for her remarkable voice, storytelling and emotive style. Hailing from the West Coast of Scotland, she merges traditional Scottish folk with a modern touch. Her previous album Not Just Ship Land was a Guardian Album of the month.

Sam Kelly is a BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning singer, song-writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist and Toby Shaer is an up and coming folk musician who has shared stages with some of the finest musicians in the folk/country music scene,

Tickets at £18 with £6 for under 18's are available on northshropshirefolk.com or on 07506 724572.