Fire service attend three crashes across Shropshire in the space of 40 minutes

Two of the incidents took place at Higher Heath, near Whitchurch - one on the A41 and the other on Mill Lane, with a third crash on the B4376 at Much Wenlock.

The first, involving three vehicles, took place on the A41 at Higher Heath at around 5.10pm.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene and used small gear to make the vehicles safe.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that none of the occupants of the vehicles had been trapped.

The second incident took place on the B4376 at Much Wenlock, with the call coming into the fire service at around 5.25pm.

The ambulance service and the police were also in attendance, with one vehicle found on its side.

The third incident came at Mill Lane, Higher Heath, with the emergency services alerted at 5.51pm.

An update from the fire service said that it had involved two cars, with firefighters working to make both vehicles safe.

West Mercia Police also attended the incident.