We visit the north Shropshire village school that pupils describe as their 'second family'

Each pupil and their range of talents and differences are celebrated and the school aims to create a home-from-home, family-feel environment.

The community school with just 155 pupils was visited by Ofsted earlier this year, and pupils said how they couldn't wait to tell inspectors how amazing the setting is.

A parent's comment highlighted in an Ofsted report that the school's ethos of kindness, inclusion and community shines through was described as "typical of many".

And upon our visit, it was clear to see why pupils described the school as "like having a second family".

"It's very much like an extended family," said headteacher Nicola Brayford. "Lots of children are relatives of generational families who have come to Whixall.

Learning about the world of Bees are (from left) Aurelia Colley, Nishka Spencer, Lincoln Heath and Lily Clarke. Photo: Steve Leath

"The setting of the school is a wonderful place to spend your childhood. It is definitely a school at the heart of the community.