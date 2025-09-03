Pub customers from across West Midlands and Shropshire invited to nominate unsung community heroes for special award

Proper Pubs, the award-winning community-wet led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, has, for the third consecutive year, launched its Community Hero Awards in search of the unsung heroes across the UK going the extra mile for their communities.

Since the end of June, all Proper Pubs have been encouraging customers to nominate fellow local residents, whether they frequent the pub or not, to be entered into the competition.

Nominations will close at midnight on September 14 before the three national winners are crowned in October at a special awards event at their local Proper Pub.

Each winner will receive a bottle of fizz, a certificate and a cash prize of £1,000 to donate to charity or local cause of their choice.

To nominate their community hero, customers can scan a QR code at their local Proper Pub and complete a short online form around why their chosen local resident should be crowned.

These include 13 pubs in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire which are taking part in the event:

Ashmore Inn in Wolverhampton

Ashwood Inn in Stourbridge

Bear in Stafford

Boars Head in Oswestry

Bridge Inn in Telford

Castle in Dudley

Coach & Horses in West Bromwich

County in Willenhall

Jolly Crispin in Stourbridge

United Kingdom Inn in Willenhall

Watergate in Whitchurch

White Swan in Oldbury

Wonder in Tividale