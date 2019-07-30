Whitchurch store to be turned into a vets - creating 16 jobs

The former Countrywide Farmers store in Station Road, Whitchurch will be turned into a Leonard Brothers Veterinary Centre.

Shropshire Council approved the plans using delegated powers.

The sore closed after Countrywide Farmers went into administration last year.

Melanie Williams, planning case officer, said: “The proposal relates to a large former A1 retail unit (currently vacant) with associated car parking, the building is steel portal frame with brick walls and metal sheeting for the roof.

“The building is situated within the market town of Whitchurch, outside of the town centre.

“The site is surrounded by residential properties with a number of additional uses also in the near vicinity.

“The change of use of this retail unit is not, therefore, considered to compromise the development strategy that seeks to protect the town centre as a shopping destination.

“It is felt the proposed use will provide a viable enterprise to a currently vacant premises which will add to the continuing vitality of this part of Whitchurch adjacent to the town centre.

“The proposal is therefore considered acceptable in principle.

“A reception, waiting area and eight consultation rooms will be provided in the western side of the building with the main entrance on the southern elevation as existing.”

“Beyond the reception area will be a meeting and staff room. The remainder of the building on the eastern side will house treatment areas, hydrotherapy, X-ray, kennels and cattery plus various other sections for treatment and an area for staff to sleep. “

“A small reception area is also to be provided at the front of the building on this side.

“The proposed external alterations are relatively minimal with several new windows and doors provided with a lead lined door to the CT scanning room.

“A new opening is to be provided on the southern elevation for the physio reception area.

“The proposal is to provide new timber cladding in a matt finish for the walls.

“The roof will remain as existing.”