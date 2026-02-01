We visited a Wem pub which is run by a landlord who had his first pint there nearly 50 years ago

The pub scene in towns and villages in Shropshire is one which has changed over the years, with pubs coming and pubs going and, in certain communities, only a few still remain.

One town where this is the case is Wem which, over the years, has seen pubs close and the number of options for pub goers diminish.

The pub has everything for people to enjoy, from sports to games

However, some are still going strong and bringing in the crowds, such as the White Lion on the High Street, which dates from the mid-19th century, and has been one of the busiest pubs in the town ever since.

The White Lion is well-regarded for the quality of its beer

Formerly a coaching inn, it was bought from Punch Taverns by Joule's Brewery in August 2013 and sympathetically restored by Joule’s, with the work revealing oak floorboards and hidden beams whilst adding bespoke stained glass windows, an inviting log burner, friendly seating areas and cosy corners.

The pub is a community one, with customers like Skell, who was celebrating his 60th birthday, so Angela had put a banner up over the bar.

It has been run by Angela and Malcolm Davies since 2014 and being landlord represents a full circle moment for Mr Davies, who said he first starting his drinking life in the very same pub.