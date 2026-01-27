Two people cut free from car after crash near Wem

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to the B5065 near Wem at around 7pm on Tuesday (January 27) following a report of a road traffic collision.

Fire crews from Prees and Wem stations were sent to the scene, along with officers from West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one vehicle, which had come to a rest on its side with two people trapped.

Firefighters cut both casualties free from the vehicle and left the incident with West Mercia Police.

Both the police and ambulance service have been approached for comment.