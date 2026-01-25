Plan for 'modest' housing development in 'isolated' north Shropshire countryside thrown out after objections
Plans to build a "modest" housing development in the north Shropshire countryside have been thrown out by the local authority.
Plans to build three homes on an unused paddock in English Frankton, between Wem and Ellesmere, were submitted to Shropshire Council in November.
The outline scheme came despite pre-application advice from a planning officer, who warned the applicants that the site was considered "open countryside" and was "unsustainable" for development.
But documents, submitted by Base Architecture on behalf applicant, T G Griffiths, argued the local authority's local plan problems gave the scheme additional weight.
Shropshire's local plan - an important document outlining future locations for new housing and employment space - was effectively scrapped last year after government planning inspectors raised concerns, mostly about the lack of housing.