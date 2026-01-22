The incident happened in Horton at around 11.37pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘car fire’ in Wem.

“This incident was one vehicle 100% involved in fire.

“Crews used the thermal imaging camera, two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.