Caravan destroyed in fire near Wem

The fire in Northwood broke out just before 11.30pm on Saturday (December 27), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson for the fire service said two fire crews were sent to the scene.

The fire service said the fire involved "one caravan within a field" which was described as being "100 per cent alight".

"Fire crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish fire," a spokesperson added.