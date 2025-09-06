Grade II-listed former bank in north Shropshire town set to become new store after council approves plans

The former Natwest building in Wem, which has sat empty for nearly a decade, is set for a new lease of life after plans to turn it into a Premier convenience store were approved by Shropshire Council.

Retail bank Natwest shut down its branch in Wem in July 2016, and while the upper floors of the Grade II-listed former bank building had earlier been converted into residential apartments, the ground floor has remained vacant for around 10 years.

Council planners said the proposal by Mr Piramananthan Paramanantham to bring the former bank back into use would be a "positive development" for the town, despite public concerns over the effect on the town's historical environment.

The former Natwest Bank Building at 41 High Street, Wem

The building sits within Wem's registered conservation area, and is believed to date back to the early 1800s, having been listed in 1951.

The scheme received a strong objection from one member of the public who said the proposed changes, which include knocking down two internal walls and inserting a door into a window space at the rear of the building, would "undermine the historical integrity of the property".

But Shropshire Council's planning officers disagreed in their assesment of the scheme, arguing that the new commercial use would bring an "active frontage" to the building, which would "provide interest" and "encourage residents and visitors to engage in the local economy, and with each other."

An artists impression of how signage on a new convenience store in Wem could look

They added that during the planning process they had successfully negotiated the addition of a suspended ceiling with the applicant, to reduce the potential for any damage to the internal fittings of the building while services were being installed for the shop.

"The building is listed but this does not mean that no change to the building can occur as part of a new viable use project," said the officer's report.

"The opening up of the building, as indicated on the approved plans, will allow the building to accommodated the necessary shelving and services that are generally expected by this kind of use.

"The ceiling and cornice although will be hidden from view, will remain and the work is wholly reversible."

Shropshire Council's planning officers also felt that better signage for the building had been negotiated with the applicant, who had also made changes to the proposed shop layout, in order to avoid "unsightly" shelving units from backing onto the High Street, in view of the shop's windows.

"The proposed signage has been greatly improved and amended so that it does not harm the overall special interest of the buildings frontage, whilst still allowing the building to be branded appropriately," they added.

"The visual appearance of the more appropriately designed, scaled and positioned signage with minimal external lighting in addition to removing the cluttered, unsightly back of house shop paraphernalia and advertisements from the window areas has vastly improved the scheme."

The application was approved on Thursday (September 4).

The full application and plans can be viewed online under reference 25/01880/LBC.