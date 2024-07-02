Soulton Hall archaeological digs unearth centuries of secrets at venue with links to Shakespeare
Six seasons of archaeological digs at Soulton Hall near Wem have concluded, revealing a fascinating timeline of the estate's transformation over centuries.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Led by Dig Ventures, the project spanned 17 trenches, uncovering secrets dating back to the medieval era, and beyond.
The digs began by investigating the history of Soulton Mound, once a prestigious medieval residence of one of Shropshire's first MPs.
Excavations unearthed a remarkable tiny castle from the 12th century, complete with a moat and a rare, well-preserved timber bridge.
Intriguing finds within the moat included an ampulla (a small flask) and a cross.