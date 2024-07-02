Soulton Hall archaeological digs unearth centuries of secrets at venue with links to Shakespeare

Led by Dig Ventures, the project spanned 17 trenches, uncovering secrets dating back to the medieval era, and beyond.

The digs began by investigating the history of Soulton Mound, once a prestigious medieval residence of one of Shropshire's first MPs.

Excavations unearthed a remarkable tiny castle from the 12th century, complete with a moat and a rare, well-preserved timber bridge.

Tim Ashton of Soulton Hall in Wem with a picture of Sir Rowland Hill

Intriguing finds within the moat included an ampulla (a small flask) and a cross.