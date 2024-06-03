Driving offenders 'dealt with' as police respond to village concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers said one of the offenders was spotted going at 43mph in the 30mph zone in Hadnall near Wem while another man was issued with a traffic offence report for driving with no MOT.

PCSO Oliver Morris, from the policing team in Wem, said: "Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team have been conducting speed checks in Hadnall due to concerns raised by the parish council relating to the community charter.

"One male was dealt with for going 43mph in a 30 and another male issued a traffic offence report for driving with no MOT."

PCSO Morris recommended anyone with concerns about speeding in their area should contact their local SNT.